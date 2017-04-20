PML-N Lawyers Forum welcomes SC verdict in Panama case

LAHORE, Apr 20 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

Lawyers Forum Punjab President Sharif Zafar Joya Thursday welcomed

the Supreme Court judgement in Panama papers case.

Talking to APP here, he said that the verdict

was based on merit and justice and it was a victory of masses,

who wanted prime minister to lead the country.

He said that prime minister had already asked the apex

court to form a commission to inquire into the allegations

levelled against him and his family.

“The Apex Court admitted the prime minister’s stance today and ordered

for formation of a joint investigation team,” he added.

Joya said that the formation of team was a victory of the

PML-N as the opposition failed to provide any evidence to prove

their allegations.

He said that the SC decision would end an atmosphere of

political uncertainty and it would stabilise democracy and

economy.

He further that such allegations had been repeatedly

levelled against the Sharif family but nothing could be proved in

the courts.

PML-N Lawyers Forum President Lahore division also

expressed similar views.