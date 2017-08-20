PML-N increased BISP budget from Rs.70 to 120 billion: Marvi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme

(BISP) Marvi Memon has said the present government had increased the

budget of the programme from Rs.70 billion to 120 billion.

The PML-N government had increased the number of beneficiaries of the

programme from previous 3.78 million to 5.46 million, she said talking to PTV.

She said number of reforms were brought in BISP which include

introducing Bio Metric system for maintaining transparency in it.

She said a comprehensive report regarding the performance of BISP

during last four years would be presented in the parliament soon and would

also brief the prime minister on the programme.

She said receiving a international award on the performance of BISP

was a honour.

Marvi said it was laudable that international institutions had raised

the rating of BISP.

The management of BISP had saved a huge amount of the government by

reducing its expenditures from 4 percent to 2.75 percent.