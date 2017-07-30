PML-N in comfortable position for grabbing PM slot

ISLAMABAD, July 30 (APP): Enjoying the support of 213 members
of National Assembly, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and
allies were in comfortable position for grabbing Prime Minister’s
slot.
The nominee of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid
Khaqan Abbasi was in comfortable position to elect Prime Minister of
Pakistan. PML-N has 188 MNAs in the National Assembly.
According to party position appearing on National Assembly’s
website, Pakistan Peoples Party has the support of 47 MNAs, Pakistan
Tehreek-e-Insaf has 33 members.
Mutahidda Quomi Movement (MQM) enjoys the support of 24
members. Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) has 13 MNAs, Pakistan Muslim
League Functional (PML-F) 5, Jamat-i-Islami 4, Pakhtunkhwa Milli
Awami Party (PkMAP) 3, National People Party (NPP) 2, Pakistan
Muslim League 2, Awami National Party 2, Balochistan National Party
(BNP), Quomi Watan Party (QWP), Pakistan Muslim League Zia (PMl-Z),
National Party, Awami Muslim League (AML), Awami Jamhori Ittehad
Pakistan and All Pakistan Muslim League enjoying the support of one
each MNA.There are eight independent members.
