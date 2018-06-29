PML-N has strong vote bank in country: Daniyal

ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP):Former minister for privatization Daniyal Aziz Friday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has strong and intact vote bank in the country and its popularity graph is increasing by every coming day. PML-N would form government in the country after winning the upcoming general election, he claimed talking to a private news channel.

He said the disqualification decisions against PML-N leaders would not affect the credibility and popularity of the party.

Daniyal Aziz said his party leadership always respected the court and never criticized or used derogatory language against it.

He said the party had raised slogan for sanctity of vote. Some political parties would adopt tactics for rigging in the election, he alleged.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan said PTI chief Imran Khan was not doing power politics but struggling to root out corruption from the country.

He expressed hope that his party would form a government and it would not make a coalition with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) as Asif Ali Zardari is a corrupt element.

He said Imran Khan was an honest leader and on his directives all PTI leaders had declared their assets.