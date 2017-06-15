PML-N has reservations on JIT’s investigation procedure: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Jun 15 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr
Musadik Malik Thursday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz
(PML-N) government had reservations on the Joint Investigation
Team (JIT)’s investigation procedure.
The name of Prime Minister was not mentioned in Panama
Papers even then he presented himself for investigation, he said
talking to PTV.
He said the members of JIT should follow the procedure made
by the Supreme Court to ensure transparency in investigation
process. The JIT had confessed that the picture of Hussain Nawaz
leaked by its official but it was reluctant to disclose the name
of that person, he added.
Dr Musadik Malik said it was fact that PML-N always accepted
the decisions of the courts.
Replying to a question, he said the government had reduced
power loadshedding as compared to past. It had launched many mega
projects including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he
maintained.
