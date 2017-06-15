PML-N has reservations on JIT’s investigation procedure: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Jun 15 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr

Musadik Malik Thursday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

(PML-N) government had reservations on the Joint Investigation

Team (JIT)’s investigation procedure.

The name of Prime Minister was not mentioned in Panama

Papers even then he presented himself for investigation, he said

talking to PTV.

He said the members of JIT should follow the procedure made

by the Supreme Court to ensure transparency in investigation

process. The JIT had confessed that the picture of Hussain Nawaz

leaked by its official but it was reluctant to disclose the name

of that person, he added.

Dr Musadik Malik said it was fact that PML-N always accepted

the decisions of the courts.

Replying to a question, he said the government had reduced

power loadshedding as compared to past. It had launched many mega

projects including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he

maintained.