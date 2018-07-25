PML-N has foreseen its defeat before results announcement : Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Asad Umar Thursday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had foreseen its defeat in the general election before the announcement of the results as they were contesting the polls without their own umpire for the first time.

Addressing a press conference here, Asad Umar said the elections were conducted by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and not the PTI, and the ECP should reply to the PML-N’s rigging allegations.

He alleged that the PML-N narrative was similar to that of India’s, which should be noted by the nation. Citing the Dawn leaks, he said the PML-N previously projected Indian narrative and now India would use the PML-N allegations internationally against Pakistan. He, however, said the nation was united to thwart any such designs.

He expressed the hope that Pakistan would progress and PTI chief Imran Khan would turn the country into a state envisioned by the Quaid-e-Azam.

To a question, he said the PTI had no objection, if the ECP had extended polling time for an hour as demanded by the PML-N.