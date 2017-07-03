PML-N has confidence in SC, JIT working against its mandate: Zafar-ul-Haq

ISLAMABAD, July 3 (APP): Chairman Pakistan

Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Leader of the House in

Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq Monday said his party

had full confidence in the Supreme Court but the JIT was

working against the given mandate to probe the Panama

Papers case.

“The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) is working against the

spirit of Supreme Court’s decision, and it seems that the PML-

N is its target. The future strategy of the party will be devised after

examining final report of the JIT,” he said while talking to APP.

Answering a question, he said many people had

reservations on working and attitude of the JIT that was why

they were reacting.

Zafar-ul-Haq said the JIT was acting in a way

to target the PML-N, which should not happen.

He said even those people who had no

association with the PML-N, also thought it should not have

happened.

He said it seemed that someone had been assigned the

task of targeting PML-N, but it was not clear that who is

behind it.

He said despite the fact that there was no mention of

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and

late Mian Muhammad Sharif in the Panama Papers case, but

the JIT had included their names in the investigation, which is

totally unjustified.