PML-N has always done politics of public service: Shehbaz

BHALWAL, July 10 (APP)::Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday claimed his party had always done politics of service to masses and the people would cast their vote in favour of the PML-N due to its performance.

Addressing a public meeting here, he said the people of Bhalwal had always supported the PML-N.

He said former prime minister had ended load-shedding, constructed motorways and launched China Pakistan Economic Corridor project, but he was convicted.

The PML-N government, he claimed, had eliminated terrorism, besides restoring peace in the country. It also established hospitals and universities, and executed projects of public welfare, he added.

Shehbaz pledged that if the PML-N was voted to power, it would bring Pakistan at par with Turkey and Malaysia in terms of development.

Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, he alleged that his party’s government had failed to deliver in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during its five-year tenure. How Imran Khan, who, he alleged, was telling lies could become prime minister.

Local PML-N leaders and candidates including Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Mukhtar Barath and Yasir Sandhu were also present on the occasion.