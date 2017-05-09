PML-N govt to continue work for welfare of masses: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): Minister for Petroleum Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government would continue work for welfare of masses.

The PML-N government had delivered to masses after coming

into power and the people would take the decision in the next

general elections on the basis of performance, he said

talking to a private news channel.

“Everybody knows about the results of the next elections, “ he said.

To a question, he said the people of Sindh were getting gas facility more than the Punjab province.

He said the present government after coming into power had made efforts and deliver to the masses.