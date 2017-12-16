PML-N govt to continue development process: Talal Ch

FAISALABAD, Dec 16 (APP):State Minister for Interior,

Talal Badar Chaudhry said on Saturday the PML-N government would continue development process in the country despite deep-rooted conspiracies.

Addressing lawyers’ community at Tehsil Bar Jaranwala,

he said the PML-N government had set its priorities for

national development and a number of projects had been

launched for public welfare but some elements hatched

conspiracies to sabotage the process of national progress

and prosperity.

When the PML-N came into power after winning general

elections in 2013, the country was plunged into darkness

whereas terrorism had completely chocked the development

process, he said and added the PML-N government under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif not only eliminated

the network of terrorists but also put the country on road

to progress and prosperity.

He said the PML-N had also overcome the prolonged load

shedding of electricity besides bringing a revolution through

CPEC like projects which had also created a large number

of job opportunities for general public.

He said the PML-N government had the credit to provide

uninterrupted electricity supply round the clock not only

to industrial sector but also to domestic consumers in the

country.

He appreciated the role of lawyers in national development

and assured to resolve their genuine problems on priority basis.

He also announced a grant of Rs 2.5 million for Tehsil Bar

Jaranwala besides provision of facilities of boundary wall,

gas and sewerage system there.