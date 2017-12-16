PML-N govt to continue development process: Talal Ch

FAISALABAD, Dec 16 (APP):State Minister for Interior,
Talal Badar Chaudhry said on Saturday the PML-N government would continue development process in the country despite deep-rooted conspiracies.
Addressing lawyers’ community at Tehsil Bar Jaranwala,
he said the PML-N government had set its priorities for
national development and a number of projects had been
launched for public welfare but some elements hatched
conspiracies to sabotage the process of national progress
and prosperity.
When the PML-N came into power after winning general
elections in 2013, the country was plunged into darkness
whereas terrorism had completely chocked the development
process, he said and added the PML-N government under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif not only eliminated
the network of terrorists but also put the country on road
to progress and prosperity.
He said the PML-N had also overcome the prolonged load
shedding of electricity besides bringing a revolution through
CPEC like projects which had also created a large number
of job opportunities for general public.
He said the PML-N government had the credit to provide
uninterrupted electricity supply round the clock not only
to industrial sector but also to domestic consumers in the
country.
He appreciated the role of lawyers in national development
and assured to resolve their genuine problems on priority basis.
He also announced a grant of Rs 2.5 million for Tehsil Bar
Jaranwala besides provision of facilities of boundary wall,
gas and sewerage system there.
