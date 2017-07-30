ISLAMABAD, July 30 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz
(PML-N) MNA, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Sunday said development projects
initiated by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would be completed by the
government till 2018.
Talking to PTV, he said the PML-N government was
implementing its development oriented-agenda and put the country
on track of speedy progress.
Improved economic situation and reduction in terrorism
incidents and load-shedding in the country were achievements of
the government in four years, he said.
He urged the need for across the board accountability and
all political parties in the Parliament were agreed on it.
He said Nawaz Sharif presented himself and family
for investigation on Panama Papers and despite having immunity, he
did not avail the same.
Tariq Fazal said anti-Pakistan forces could not see
development and progress in the country and they were hatching
conspiracy to sabotage China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.
Replying to a question, he said the PML-N had nominated
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as candidate for prime minister who was
a senior parliamentarian and devoted party worker.
He said PML-N had simple majority in the parliament and
also support of coalition partners and would elect the new prime
minister.
PML-N govt to continue development-oriented agenda: Tariq
