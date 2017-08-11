PML-N govt to complete on-going projects: Afzal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PML-N leader

Rana Muhammad Afzal Friday said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

would work with dedication and all on-going development projects would be

completed.

The PML-N would fulfil all promised made with the people and the

government would complete its five year term, he said talking to a private

news channel.

He said the there was no option of pre-elections and general elections

would held in 2018.

Rana Afzal said the government had promoted good governance as no

corruption case was reported in four years of the PML-N government.

He said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had always showed respect for the

institutions including the judiciary.

The MNA said that people loved their leader Nawaz Sharif and were

expressing it during his journey from Islamabad to Lahore.