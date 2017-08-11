PML-N govt to complete on-going projects: Afzal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PML-N leader
Rana Muhammad Afzal Friday said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
would work with dedication and all on-going development projects would be
completed.
The PML-N would fulfil all promised made with the people and the
government would complete its five year term, he said talking to a private
news channel.
He said the there was no option of pre-elections and general elections
would held in 2018.
Rana Afzal said the government had promoted good governance as no
corruption case was reported in four years of the PML-N government.
He said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had always showed respect for the
institutions including the judiciary.
The MNA said that people loved their leader Nawaz Sharif and were
expressing it during his journey from Islamabad to Lahore.
