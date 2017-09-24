PML-N govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Media Affairs, Dr Musadik Malik on Sunday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government would complete its five years constitutional tenure.

He ruled out any possibility of early elections in the

country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N

government was elected by masses in the general elections 2013

with heavy mandate. The general election would be held in 2018,

he added.

Musadik Malik said the statement of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf

(PTI) chief Imran Khan of early elections was non-serious as no

article of the constitution would support it.

He said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abassi was elected by

the National Assembly with mandate.