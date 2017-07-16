PML-N govt to challenge JIT report in SC on 17th: Kh Asif

SIALKOT, July 16 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence, Water

and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that Pakistan Muslim

League-N government will challenge the joint investigation team

(JIT) report in the Supreme Court on Monday (July 17).

The PML-N government has decided to defend every clause of

the report with complete proofs in the SC, he said while talking

to the media here on Sunday.

The minister said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his

family members would emerge successful from the Supreme Court,

adding that the anti-state elements were busy in hatching

conspiracies against democracy and the democratic system in

the country.

He said that the government was successfully foiling all the conspiracies against the country, adding that the government would

not allow anyone to derail democratic system in Pakistan.

Kh Asif made it clear that the prime minister would not step

down and he would continue serving the nation. He said that

PM Nawaz Sharif had heavy mandate of masses and, therefore, he would

never resign.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was the most popular prime minister

of Pakistan, whose government was toppled illegally twice in the

past. He said that the PML-N government would complete its

constitutional term.

“Every time Nawaz Sharif became much stronger after his

government was toppled,” he said adding that the PML-N government

was toppled in 1999 as a punishment for making Pakistan an atomic

power.

He said that the prevailing political scenario was increasing

popularity of PM Nawaz Sharif. He said that the PML-N would win

the 2018 general elections with a majority vote, adding that the

Pakistani nation was fully supporting Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The federal minister said that the armed forces of Pakistan were defending the eastern and western boundaries of Pakistan. He said

that the defence of Pakistan was in strong hands and the armed forces

of Pakistan were fully capable of defending every inch of the

motherland.

He said that the Pakistan would continue its front-line role

against terrorism to establish durable peace in the region.

The power minister said that the areas not paying electricity

bills would continue to face load-shedding despite increase in

production of electricity in the country.