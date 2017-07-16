PML-N govt to challenge JIT report in SC on 17th: Kh Asif

SIALKOT, July 16 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence, Water
and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that Pakistan Muslim
League-N government will challenge the joint investigation team
(JIT) report in the Supreme Court on Monday (July 17).
The PML-N government has decided to defend every clause of
the report with complete proofs in the SC, he said while talking
to the media here on Sunday.
The minister said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his
family members would emerge successful from the Supreme Court,
adding that the anti-state elements were busy in hatching
conspiracies against democracy and the democratic system in
the country.
He said that the government was successfully foiling all the conspiracies against the country, adding that the government would
not allow anyone to derail democratic system in Pakistan.
Kh Asif made it clear that the prime minister would not step
down and he would continue serving the nation. He said that
PM Nawaz Sharif had heavy mandate of masses and, therefore, he would
never resign.
He said that Nawaz Sharif was the most popular prime minister
of Pakistan, whose government was toppled illegally twice in the
past. He said that the PML-N government would complete its
constitutional term.
“Every time Nawaz Sharif became much stronger after his
government was toppled,” he said adding that the PML-N government
was toppled in 1999 as a punishment for making Pakistan an atomic
power.
He said that the prevailing political scenario was increasing
popularity of PM Nawaz Sharif. He said that the PML-N would win
the 2018 general elections with a majority vote, adding that the
Pakistani nation was fully supporting Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
The federal minister said that the armed forces of Pakistan were defending the eastern and western boundaries of Pakistan. He said
that the defence of Pakistan was in strong hands and the armed forces
of Pakistan were fully capable of defending every inch of the
motherland.
He said that the Pakistan would continue its front-line role
against terrorism to establish durable peace in the region.
The power minister said that the areas not paying electricity
bills would continue to face load-shedding despite increase in
production of electricity in the country.
