PML-N govt tenure — a grand success story: CM

FAISALABAD, Dec 09 (APP)::Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government

tenure is a grand success story, during which hundreds of mega projects have been completed with honesty, commitment, dedication and

transparency.

He was addressing the ground-breaking ceremony of 1263-megawatt RLNG-based Punjab Power Plant near Trimmu barrage in Jhang district

on Saturday.

He said that the PML-N had made a commitment with the people during

the election campaign in 2013 to solve the chronic issues of

load-shedding, terrorism, law & order and poor governance.

He said that the PML-N served the nation with sincerely and successfully fulfilled all its commitments.

He said that in May 2015, the government decided to launch 3600-megawatt power plants, which were opposed by most of the

participants. However, ultimately we decided to implement the

projects according to our commitments with the masses. And now

we could claim that we have fulfilled our major commitments, he added.

He also paid the best tribute to the Chinese who stood with

Pakistan in this critical time when nobody was prepared to invest in Pakistan. He said that we cannot forget their friendship.

He said that we will be able to add 3600 megawatts of

electricity to the national grid by the end of January-February 2018

with the full functioning of Bhikki, Havaili Bahadur Shah and Balloki

power plants.

He said that completion of these projects was attached with multiple benefits in the shape of speedy completion and savings in overall

estimated cost of these projects.

About the Nandipur power project, he said that its machinery

continued to rust at Karachi port for three years. He said that the

Supreme Court had clearly pointed out that Babar Awan had committed dishonesty, but NAB was not ready to initiate proceedings against him.

Yet another major and glaring anomaly was that the project was awarded without any bidding, he added.

He also mentioned embezzlement of billions of rupees in rental power plants and said that corruption kings were enjoying full immunity while the politicians who had been working with honesty, commitment and transparency were being subjected to undue accountability.

He said that he was ready for accountability of 56 companies established during his tenure in Punjab.

He reiterated his allegation that corruption was committed by PPP leadership and asked that who would recover the plundered money from them.

He also criticised ‘Imran Niazi’ and said that the persons standing at his right and left were involved in corruption. He had wasted precious 22 months of the nation, the CM said.

Recalling a statement of Qamar-uz-Zaman Kaira, he said that he had demanded his resignation. He said that the PML-N believed in positivity

and the government had fulfilled all its promises and provided relief to the farming community.

He said that he had served the people from the core of his heart without indulging in corruption of single penny. He said that nation

had to avenge those who had looted and plundered the country’s wealth.

He said that Punjab had so far added 2,400-megawatt electricity to national grid. Although these projects were completed with the hard-earned money of Punjab, yet it would go to the national grid for the benefit of entire Pakistan.

He said that during the PPP era, when Punjab was starving of electricity, the government provided 700 megawatts of electricity

to KESC.

He said that he had requested that two power plants of 300-megawatt each should be utilised to overcome the shortage of energy in Karachi so that 700-megawatt electricity could be distributed among Punjab, KP and Balochistan, but his request was turned down.

He said that now we have to redefine our future line of action so that we could promote unity and put the country on road to progress and prosperity.