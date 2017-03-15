PML N govt takes initiative for development projects in Sindh: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP): Chairman Board of Investment (BoI), Miftah Ismail Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N), government took initiatives for completing development projects in Sindh.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Karachi Hyderabad Motorway, greenline, water projects, 500 bed capacity hospital in Thatta would be completed to facilitate the people of province.

He said that Sukkur Multan Motorway would also be completed for providing better travelling facility to the people.

The Chairman said that all the projects after completion would benefit a large number of people.

To a question regarding contract awarded to foreign companies for removal of garbage, he said that companies hold latest technology and generate employment for local people.

Miftah Ismail said that present government was working on energy projects to achieve progress and prosperity for people of the country.