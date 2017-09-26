PML-N govt struggled for supremacy of parliament: Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): Minister for Defence Production

Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday said the Pakistan Muslim

League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had struggled for supremacy of

the parliament and strengthening the national institutions.

All national institutions were effectively working for

development and prosperity of the country under their

parameters, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the PML-N government had launched many

mega projects in the country including China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC).

He urged all stake-holders to hold dialogue on national

issue to resolve them.

Replying to a question, he said Punjab Chief Minister

Shehbaz Sharif launched several projects in the province and was

continuously working for development and uplift of it.

He said former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was

still head of the party.

Rana Tanveer said Nawaz Sharif decided to face the case

after consultation with his party leaders.