PML-N govt striving to strengthen economy, education system

RAWALPINDI, April 20 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

government is striving to strengthen economy and uplift education system of the country, Senator Lieutenant General (Retired) Abdul Qayyum said.

Addressing students and parents at Fateh Jang Cadet College Thursday he said, history bears testimony to the fact that nations who reached the zenith of their glory, concentrated on improving their knowledge and economy.

Premier educational institutions in the country have been serving as

wheels to achieve this objective, he said.

He said, the PML government under the leadership of Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would not only make further economic progress but also achieve new educational standards to enable Pakistani students to compete in world’s renowned higher institutions of learning.