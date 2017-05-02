PML-N govt prioritizing Freedom of Press: Shehbaz

LAHORE, May 02 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said journalism played vital role in the formation of public opinion and creating awareness in the people.

He said free press played vital role in strengthening of democracy and the economic development of a country.

He said journalism was a noble profession which raised voice for the attainment of rights.

In his message on the Press Freedom Day, the chief minister said the main objective of celebrating this day was to raise importance of the free press and journalistic responsibilities. He said responsible journalism was helpful in ridding the country of corruption, lawlessness and terrorism.

He said free media assumed the role of ombudsman in a society, and responsible and positive journalism could change destiny of the country.

He said free press and provision of secure environment to journalists to discharge their duties was the priority of the government.

He said the PML-N government believed in freedom of expression which was an important part of democracy and had complete trust in the importance of freedom of expression and its need.

He said it was a responsibility of the media to guide the people in the right direction.

He said, “Today is the day that we resolve that we will make all possible measures for the freedom of expression and professional discharge of duties by the media.”