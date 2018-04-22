PML-N govt to present people-friendly budget on April 27: minister

FAISALABAD, Apr 22 (APP): State Minister for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan on Sunday said the PML-N government

would present its fifth budget on April 27 which will not only be people-friendly but will also provide the maximum relief to the masses.

Addressing a reception hosted by Markazi Ulema Council (MUC) at Ghulam Muhammad Abad here, he said the PML-N government

had completed record development projects during its tenure

which had improved the living standard of people by providing all basic amenities at their doorsteps.

He said when the PML-N came to power, the country was facing

various crises, however, the government had overcome all

these crises and put the country on road to progress and prosperity.

The PML-N government had also increased development fund

up to three folds besides doubling the ratio of tax collection, he said and vowed to continue struggle for the masses’ service and welfare in future if people voted and supported the PML-N in the next general elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi,

MUC Chairman, announced to support Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan during the general elections 2018 from NA-108.

He said the MUC had also decided to organise seminars to create awareness among people about sanctity of vote and motivate them to cost their vote in favour of only those candidates who will protect Islamic laws.

Vice Chairman MUC Pir Jee Khalid Mehmood Qasmi, Secretary

Information MUC Hafiz Muhammad Tayyab Qasmi, Divisional President MUC Qari Ismatullah Muavia, General Secretary Maulana Abid Farooqi, Mufti Hifzur Rehman Benoori, Maulana Rabnawaz, Maulana Yousuf Farooqi, Maulana Muhammad Amjad, Hafiz Maqbool Ahmad and others were also present.