PML-N govt overcome major challenges:Qayyum

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Abdul Qayyum Thursday said the government had overcame major challenges which were being faced in 2013 in the country.

Terror related incidents had reduced to maximum extent and law and order situation was much better throughout the country, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said power loadshedding was also one of major issues in 2013 but the PML-N government launched power projects and as a result, loadshedding had been minimized.

He said civil and military leadership had made collective efforts to root out menace of terrorism.

Pakistan Army was a prestige institution of the country and rendering matchless sacrifices in war against terror.He said briefing of Chief Of Army Staff in the Senate was laudable and the senators had appreciated it.

Whole Pakistani nation was standing behind Armed forces and supported them as the Pak army was serving the people, he said.

The senator stressed that the rule of law was imperative to move the country on right track.