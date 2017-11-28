PML-N govt making efforts to strengthen institutions: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP):State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), government was making efforts to further strengthen all the institutions.

“All the institutions should speed up work for development of the country, ” he said while talking to private news channels.

The PML-N government was trying to take forward the country in all fields, he said.

The PML-N was struggling hard to achieve the progress regarding strengthening institutions following the vision of the party leader Nawaz Sharif.

Disqualification of the former prime minister could not decline the popularity of Nawaz Sharif, he observed.

To a question regarding the matter of protesters sit-in at Faizabad Interchange, he was of the view that some elements wanted to spread unrest in the country but they could not succeed in their design.

To another question he said that the decision of action against the protesters had taken on court orders.

Commenting on the overall situation emerged due to protesters’ sit-in at Faizabad Interchange, he said, Its impacts were not good for the country.

He urged all the institutions to work under their domain for achieving progress for the country.