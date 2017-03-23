PML-N govt fulfilling Quaid’s vision of welfare state: Marvi Memon

LAHORE, Mar 23 (APP): Minister of State and Chairperson
BISP Marvi Memon has said today is a special day that
reminds us of Iqbal’s vision, the historic struggle and firm
resolve of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that led to the
creation of Pakistan.
The government was fully committed to fulfill Quaid’s
vision of a welfare state. To fullfil this aim, the PML-N
government increased the BISP budgets manifold during the
past few years and initiated various social protection
initiatives following its development manifesto.
These views were expressed by the minister in a
talk on the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) targeting
mechanism organized by BISP here at a local hotel on Thursday
where Dr Kate Vyborny from Duke University USA presented her
paper on “Reforming Institutions In Pakistan: Evidence from
cash transfer in Pakistan”.
Marvi said in the recent years, the government had
introduced various institutional reforms to improve service
delivery and for transparent allocation of public spending.
The chairperson BISP added at present, the BISP
ranks at number five in the world in terms of targeting and
selection on the basis of 2010-11 survey. The BISP management
was making all out efforts to clinch the top position in the
ongoing survey for National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER)
update, she added.
This time, poverty score card had been revised and new
indicators on chronic diseases, skill trainings, gender
description and employment status had been added that
would further refine the Proxy Means Test (PMT), she said.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kate presented evidence
that shift to the Proxy Means Test (PMT) based targeting
drastically reduced clan/biradiri-based partonage and
increased representation of the BISP recipients from villages
other than those of politicians who were in the ruling party.
The post-PMT targeting reduced the inclusion error through
favourtisim and, therefore, was instrumental in dramatically
improved public perceptions of the program’s legitimacy. The
impartiality of the programme helped it survive transition to
a new party in power, unlike previous social
assistance programs.
In the meeting which was also widely attended by the
provincial government representatives, including ministers,
past uses of BISP’s National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER)
were shared. Possible future initiatives, where the updated
BISP’s NSER could be used, were identified in the areas of
school enrollment, women empowerment, rural poverty
alleviation programmes, higher education, agriculture and
health.
The participants also stressed on the two-way
communication between the BISP and social sector departments
in the province.
DG BISP Punjab Sarah Saeed presented the background and
updated on the current status of the National Socio-Economic
Registry (NSER). She said survey was going on successfully
in the pilot districts across Pakistan. In Punjab,
Bahawalpur, Chakwal, Faisalabad and Layyah are being surveyed
in the pilot phase and the results are very encouraging.
69,579 households in Chakwal, 97,247 in Faisalabad
and 16,776 households in Layyah have been registered during
door-to-door survey till date whereas desk registration was
nearing completion in Bahawalpur.
Provincial Ministers Raza Ali Gillani,Rana Mashhood
Ahmed, Nadeem kamran and provincial secretaries from the
women empowerment, higher education, housing, agriculture,
schools education and health departments were also
present.