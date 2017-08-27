PML-N govt fulfilling all its promises: Ahsan

SIALKOT, Aug 27 (APP): Federal Minister for Interior

Ahsan Iqbal Sunday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

(PML-N) government was fulfilling its all promises,

including raising the living standard of people and ensuring

the provision of basic amenities of life to them.

Addressing a big public meeting at Dongiyaan village

(Narowal District) after laying the foundation stone of

the construction of main Pasrur-Narowal Road, he said

the government was committed to protect the rights of people.

He said the defence of Pakistan was in very strong hands,

as the government had made it impregnable. The armed forces

of Pakistan had full capability to defend every inch of

the motherland, he added.

He said the government was committed to weed out terrorism

from the country. The ongoing military operation against terrorism

had broken the backbone of terrorists, he added.

The Interior Minister said the PML-N government had completed

a record number of social welfare and human development-oriented

projects across the country.