PML-N govt fulfilling all its promises: Ahsan

SIALKOT, Aug 27 (APP): Federal Minister for Interior
Ahsan Iqbal Sunday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz
(PML-N) government was fulfilling its all promises,
including raising the living standard of people and ensuring
the provision of basic amenities of life to them.
Addressing a big public meeting at Dongiyaan village
(Narowal District) after laying the foundation stone of
the construction of main Pasrur-Narowal Road, he said
the government was committed to protect the rights of people.
He said the defence of Pakistan was in very strong hands,
as the government had made it impregnable. The armed forces
of Pakistan had full capability to defend every inch of
the motherland, he added.
He said the government was committed to weed out terrorism
from the country. The ongoing military operation against terrorism
had broken the backbone of terrorists, he added.
The Interior Minister said the PML-N government had completed
a record number of social welfare and human development-oriented
projects across the country.
