PML-N govt firmly believes in rule of law: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Tuesday said the PML (N) government firmly believes in rule of law,
upholding democratic ideals and strengthening of institutions in the
country.
Talking to the Senators belonging to PML (N) here at the Prime
Minister Office, the Prime Minister said the real challenge for the
parliamentarians was to build on the gains made during the past four
years. He said the government has contributed immensely towards
steering the country out of the challenges faced by it.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the PML (N)
government under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has put the
country back on track and enabled it to return to the path of
progress and prosperity by confronting the challenges of bad economy
and deteriorating law and order situation.
The Prime Minister said the PML (N) has given the concept of
corruption-free government and it was indeed a matter of great pride
for all that not a single case of corruption in developmental
projects has surfaced during the past four years.
The Prime Minister especially highlighted the accomplishments
made in the areas of economy, power sector, timely completion and
implementation of various developmental projects besides ensuring
internal security.
Discussing various policy initiatives relating to security,
economy and development, the Prime Minister said the performance of
the present government was better than the previous governments. He
said the PML (N) government focused on much needed developmental
projects that catered to the needs of the people and ensured their
timely completion.
He said the government policies have also projected Pakistan’s
positive image at international level and restored confidence of the
international community, especially foreign investors in Pakistan.
He said this has also been acknowledged by leading international
organizations.
The delegation of PML (N) Senators included; Leader of the House
Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq, Minister for Climate Change Mushahid
Ullah Khan, Minister for Narcotics Control Lt. Gen. (R) Salahuddin
Tirmizi, Minister for Statistics Kamran Michael, SAPM Syed Asif
Saeed Kirmani, Chaudhary Tanvir Khan, Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi,
Hamza, Lt. Gen. (R) Abdul Qayyum, Nisar Muhammad, Pervaiz Rasheed,
Saleem Zia, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasir, Saud Majeed, Agha
Shahzaib Durrani, Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Ms. Ayesha Raza Farooq, Ms.
Kalsoom Perveen, Ms. Najma Hameed, Ms. Nuzhat Sadiq and Ms. Rahila
Magsi.
PML-N govt firmly believes in rule of law: PM
ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi