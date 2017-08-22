PML-N govt firmly believes in rule of law: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Tuesday said the PML (N) government firmly believes in rule of law,

upholding democratic ideals and strengthening of institutions in the

country.

Talking to the Senators belonging to PML (N) here at the Prime

Minister Office, the Prime Minister said the real challenge for the

parliamentarians was to build on the gains made during the past four

years. He said the government has contributed immensely towards

steering the country out of the challenges faced by it.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the PML (N)

government under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has put the

country back on track and enabled it to return to the path of

progress and prosperity by confronting the challenges of bad economy

and deteriorating law and order situation.

The Prime Minister said the PML (N) has given the concept of

corruption-free government and it was indeed a matter of great pride

for all that not a single case of corruption in developmental

projects has surfaced during the past four years.

The Prime Minister especially highlighted the accomplishments

made in the areas of economy, power sector, timely completion and

implementation of various developmental projects besides ensuring

internal security.

Discussing various policy initiatives relating to security,

economy and development, the Prime Minister said the performance of

the present government was better than the previous governments. He

said the PML (N) government focused on much needed developmental

projects that catered to the needs of the people and ensured their

timely completion.

He said the government policies have also projected Pakistan’s

positive image at international level and restored confidence of the

international community, especially foreign investors in Pakistan.

He said this has also been acknowledged by leading international

organizations.

The delegation of PML (N) Senators included; Leader of the House

Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq, Minister for Climate Change Mushahid

Ullah Khan, Minister for Narcotics Control Lt. Gen. (R) Salahuddin

Tirmizi, Minister for Statistics Kamran Michael, SAPM Syed Asif

Saeed Kirmani, Chaudhary Tanvir Khan, Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi,

Hamza, Lt. Gen. (R) Abdul Qayyum, Nisar Muhammad, Pervaiz Rasheed,

Saleem Zia, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasir, Saud Majeed, Agha

Shahzaib Durrani, Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Ms. Ayesha Raza Farooq, Ms.

Kalsoom Perveen, Ms. Najma Hameed, Ms. Nuzhat Sadiq and Ms. Rahila

Magsi.