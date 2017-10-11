PML-N govt enjoying full support of masses: Khurram Dastgir

GUJRANWALA, Oct 11 (APP):Minister for Defence Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday said the PML-N government was enjoying full support of the masses.

He said the PML-N would win next general elections with a

thumping majority and continue the journey of serving the masses and progress of Pakistan.

He said this while talking to media persons after condoling

the death of wife of social leader Yaqoob Pehalwan, here.

The Minister said the PML-N government inherited various

crises but former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his team had overcome these crises in four years by working day and night.

He said that their political opponents had wasted time by

doing politics of containers and sit-ins.

PML-N workers and local notables were also present on the

occasion.