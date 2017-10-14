PML-N govt. detemined to end energy issues: PM

KARACHI, Oct 14 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday said the PML-N government had promised to mitigate energy crisis in the country when it came to power.

“Today, our endeavors are not only leading the country towards energy self-sufficiency but also towards efficient energy self- sufficiency,” he observed with satisfaction during a briefing at Fauji Oil Terminal & Distribution Company Limited (FOTCO) about the progress on the second LNG terminal at Port Qasim Authority.

It was informed that the second LNG terminal will be operative in the third week of November this year.

The Prime Minister appreciated the role of Port Qasim Authority for extending support in completion of the LNG terminals, PM office media wing said in a press release.

Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair, Minister of State Chaudhry Jafar Iqbal were also present during the meeting.