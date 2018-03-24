PML-N Govt delivered to masses despite all odds : PM

NANKANA SAHIB, Mar 24 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday said the PML-N always stood as guard for the democratic system like rock-solid political force, facing all conspiracies and Dharna-driven politics during the last five

years and successfully delivered on all its promises.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Rai Mansab Ali Khan Kharal Bridge, he said only elected government could deliver which had sincerity to serve the masses. It was only the PML-N which proved this sincerity by serving the masses in the last five years, on the other hand, the countrymen witnessed Dharna politics and the specific legal cases, he added.

The prime minister said the government worked despite all odds and challenges. The specific legal cases, including Panama Papers, eventually brought instability in the country otherwise it would have

been on the path of rapid progress. He called upon the voters to understand the significance of all these happenings.

The prime minister said it was strange that those persons who had delivered for the country, were punished and were engaged in litigation.

He said the PML-N government tackled all these ploys and was resolved to eradicate evils and solve public problems.

He said several opportunities did emerge in the past but the party religiously stood steadfast to democratic norms and did not make compromises like NRO.

“We stood for democratic norms. No one should doubt the masses’ decision, only through it, the country can progress. Masses will decide again in July this year,” he added.

The PML-N government in the past was ousted and now its president was removed through legal cases.

The prime minister said it was his conviction that the history would not accept such cases and referred to the one decision in Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s case which had never been accepted.

Despite all this, Nawaz Sharif abandoned the government in July last year but the people had not accepted it, he added.

The PML-N politics revolved around resolution of public issues, instead of stuffing pockets with money, he said, adding the opponents leveled different allegations against the PML-N

government but the completion of development projects repudiated their false claims.

He called upon those who leveled allegations to prove their sincerity with the masses by citing execution of any major development project.

Expressing his concerns over the election of Senate chairman, the prime minister said votes were purchased. “Whether the country could earn respect through such tactics!” he questioned.

He said such election did not enjoy any respect.

He said there was need to elect a consensus candidate as the Senate reflected the Federation.

The prime minister said in July this year, the masses would give a clear decision while keeping these issues in view. “Decision is very clear throughout the country.”

About power production, the prime minister said there was no load shedding in the country and only those areas with power theft, had to endure it.

He said 85 per cent consumers, paying bills, could not be burdened for the theft of others.

The prime minister said in this winter, the gas supply continued uninterrupted to domestic consumers, CNG sector and industry. The government had only imported 6000 tons of urea as

compared to previous 10,000 tons urea.

He also lauded performance of Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The prime minister said other link roads in the area besides Phool Nagar and Nankana motorway link would be constructed.

Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana and State Minister for Power Abid Sher Ali were also present.

Earlier, the prime minister inaugurated the newly constructed 612 meter long Rai Mansab Ali Khan Kharal Bridge on River Ravi. The construction work on the bridge had been hitting snags

during the previous government tenure but the PML-N government gave it priority and ensured funds for its completion.

It was the long standing demand of the people of the area, benefiting a large population, residing on both sides of the Ravi river, by easing their crossing and travelling.

During the monsoon, it was impossible for the people to cross the bridge and they had to cover a long distance to cross over the river. The bridge would also provide short access to Okara and

Jaranwala, besides, facilitating vehicular traffic heading to GT road on the right side.

The heavy traffic would get access to important agricultural and industrial centers of Jaranwala, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot and Sargodha.