PML-N govt brought peace, ended energy shortages: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (APP):Leader, Pakistan Muslim League (N) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Wednesday said his government worked hard and brought peace, ended energy shortages and restored sports activities in the country and the world could see the difference after five years.

Talking to media persons at the hearing of his case in Accountability Court here, he said the PML-N government added thousands of megawatts of electricity during its tenure.

Responding to a question, he said he would talk to the government about the reports in increase in loadshedding.

He said the recent changes in Balochistan were suspicious, adding Imran Khan and Asif Zardari should tell the nation on whose directions they spent so much money on Senate elections and changed loyalties of the people.

Imran Khan and Asif Zardari were part of the foul play and unprincipled politics, he added. “I do not know the inside story but the role of Asif Zardari was objectionable.”

Nawaz Sharif said the party of Imran Khan voted for the candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party for the post of Deputy Chairman Senate. “For the last 20 years, Imran Khan has been claiming that he is doing the politics of principles.”

The former prime minister was of the view that Pakistan was created after freedom from British but then it was handed over to martial laws.

He said there were no proofs against him and that was the reason that many references were filed against him.

Nawaz Sharif said Pervez Musharraf fled the country but some day he would face the court of law.

To a question, he said he did not talk to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi about his meeting with the Chief Justice.

“I will ask Shahid Khaqan about the meeting when I will meet him.”

He said “he is not allowed to visit his ailing wife in London.”

He said Imran Khan presented a forged document about his Bani Gala residence but instead of holding an investigation his property was regularized.