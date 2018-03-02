PML-N govt brings CPEC, initiates 10,000 MW energy projects: Zubair

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP):Governor of Sindh Muhammad Zubair on Friday said that credit goes to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), government for bringing China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and launching 10,000 megawatt power projects to resolve loadshedding problems.

The PML-N government took initiatives for restoration of peace in Karachi, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Lamenting on the previous government’s performance in Karachi, he said they could not focus on improving the law and order situation there.

Appreciating Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for record development projects in Punjab, he said that the chief minister

had made history due to excellent performance for the people of province.

Governor Sindh said that Imran Khan of Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf could not win the elections during 20 years period but he was running the party as chairman.

To a question he said that it was a challenge to bring CPEC projects to Pakistan and the credit goes to Nawaz Sharif.

Under the vision and leadership of Nawaz Sharif, motorways, energy projects, peace in Karachi, wiping out terrorism and many other development works had been completed for the benefit of the people, he added.