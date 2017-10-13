PML-N govt believes in public service: State Minister

FAISALABAD, Oct 13 (APP): State Minister for Water and Power Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali on Friday said the PML-N government believed in service and welfare of the masses.

All basic amenities were being provided at doorsteps of the people by completing development projects speedily including CPEC and power plants, he added.

Inaugurating branch of Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital at Allama Iqbal Colony, he said that first phase of the hospital was completed with an estimated cost of Rs 220 million whereas this hospital would be expanded up to 250 beds in its second phase with Rs 300 million.

He said the government had specially focused on provision of health facilities, adding that new branch of Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital would help provide latest healthcare to the people of Allama Iqbal Colony and its peripheral areas.

He also announced construction of an under-pass and an overhead bridge near Allama Iqbal Colony to facilitate people of this area.

The State Minister said that Nawaz Sharif family believed in rule of law, adding that despite reservations, they not only accepted court decision but also implemented it.

He said the people of Pakistan were well aware of the services of the PML-N, therefore, they would once again vote for this party in General Elections 2018.

Parliamentarians Rana Afzal, Mian Tahir Jameel, Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani and others also spoke on the occasion.