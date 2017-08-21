PML-N Govt believes in people’s socio-economic uplift apolitically: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Monday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-N government at federal
level firmly believed in the socio-economic uplift of people across
the country, regardless of any political consideration.
Talking to a delegation of MPAs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, headed
by Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha which called on him at PM Office, the
prime minister said the federal government had always supported
democratic principles with an aim to bring about qualitative change
in the lives of the people of the country.
Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Advisor
to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Khan, Advisor Eng Amir
Muqam and Minister for Narcotics Lt. Gen (R) Salah-ud-din Tirmizi
were also present during the meeting.
The meeting discussed the overall situation of the province,
developmental projects and issues, being faced by the people of the
province.
Talking about developmental projects, the prime minister said
that federal government had been making every possible effort to
assist the provincial governments and to undertake projects that
cater to the needs of the people, especially in far-flung areas.
The prime minister resolved that the developmental agenda of
the PML-N would continue unabated.
The participants also raised before the prime minister various
issues concerning their constituencies.
Prime Minister Shahid Abbasi assured the delegation that the
federal government would provide every possible support towards
addressing their issues.
He also advised the elected members to reach out to people and
play their role to redress their issues.
