PML-N fully united under visionary leadership of Nawaz Sharif: Mohsin

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP):Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Thursday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was fully united under the visionary leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and there was no rift in the party.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan wanted to create rift in PML-N but he would be disappointed in this regard.

He said Imran Khan was clamming to bring change in the country from day one and it was the slogan of his party but PTI was badly failed in doing the same in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa where it was enjoying full powers.

The minister said the PML-N was in favour of accountability but it should be transparent and across the board, adding politicians had always faced accountability and cases in the country and presented themselves before the courts.