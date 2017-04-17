PML-N fulfilling all promises: Abid Sher

FAISALABAD, Apr 17 (APP): State Minister for Power and Water,

Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali said on Monday the PML-N government was

fulfilling all its promises made during the election campaign.

Inaugurating the gas supply schemes in Union Council No.86

and UC-100, he said that all basic amenities were being provided

to the masses at their door steps.

“We are using public funds judiciously for the welfare

and betterment of the people”, he said.

He said the PML-N government under the dynamic leadership

of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had initiated a number of

development projects which were being completed at a brisk pace.

These projects would help in upgrading the living standard

of poor masses, he said and added that load shedding would be

overcome completely by 2018.

He also announced to provide gas, electricity, potable water

and sewerage facilities to every home of his constituency NA-81.

He asked the people to once again vote and support PML-N in next

general election so that they could materialize the dream of a

fully developed and prosperous Pakistan.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Tourism MPA Mian Tahir

Jameel, notables of the area including Sardar Syed Haidar Shah,

Hajji Khalid Javaid, Waseem Butt, Shafique Ansari, Mian Asif, Asim

Thanvi, Mian Sarwar, Malik Shehzad, Mubasshar Hussain, Muhammad

Naveed Bajwa and Muhammad Hayat were also present on the occasion.