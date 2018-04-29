PML-N to form next government on basis of record development works: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail has said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), would form the next government on the basis of record development works executed across the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the present government had given relief to masses by reducing taxes on agriculture products, besides increasing pensions and house rent of the government employees.

About reducing budget deficit, he said there was a need to privatize the non-profitable organizations like PIA, Pakistan Steel Mills, and Discos.

To a question, he said Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would achieve the targets set by the government through tax amnesty scheme.

To another question, Miftah Ismail said there was also a need to revisit National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

He said the PML-N government had brought reforms to put the country on the path of speedy progress.

To a query, he said without promoting agriculture sector, the economy of the country could not be improved.