PML-N expresses reservations on JIT report: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP): Spokesman to Prime Minister Dr

Musadik Malik on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz

(PML-N), had expressed reservations over Joint Investigation Team

report.

JIT had a biased and incomplete report, he said while talking to a private news channel.

To a question regarding Qatari letter, he said that Qatari

prince had written letters and invited the investigation team to

visit him there for questioning.

To another question about Ishaq Dar, he said that Finance

Minister had provided tax documents to the court.