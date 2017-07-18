PML-N expects justice in Panama Papers case: Muhammad Zubair

ISLAMABAD, July 18 (APP): Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair on

Tuesday expressed hope that justice would be done in Panama Papers

case and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) would accept judgement of

the Supreme Court.

Talking to PTV, he said it was a good omen that the state

institutions including judiciary were working independently without

any external pressure.

He however, hoped that judiciary would ensure implementation

of all norms of justice and would show no hurry while issuing its

judgment in this case like many other cases that take quite

sufficient time to be decided.

“We always followed Constitution and respected the courts,” he

added. “This case will be recorded in history and we believe that

justice would be done.”

Mentioning the past, he quoted the case of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto

which was later termed as ‘judicial murder’ and said, “we expect

passionate hearing of the parties by the court and justice would

be done.”

The Governor Sindh said that the party had reservations over

report of Joint Investigation Team (JIT), therefore the honorable

court had to fully examine the report before verdict.

He said cases proceed for years in the country and usually

the notion behind this is stated to be fulfillment of requirements

of justice. “Therefore, in this case, we desire that all requirements

of justice are also fulfilled.”