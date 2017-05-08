PML-N ensures transparency in developmental projects: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr. Musadik Malik Monday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government had always ensured transparency in developmental projects.

In all mega projects, launched by the government, no mega corruption case was reported, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said national institutions were strengthening as they were working in constitutional domain.

Musadik Malik said work on new accountability bill was in process and would be presented soon.

To a question, he said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif presented himself for accountability on Panama Papers.

He said matter of Panama Papers would be ended after completion of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probe.