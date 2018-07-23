PML-N ends election campaign

LAHORE, July 23 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz central leader Hamza Shehbaz addressed the concluding

election campaign public meeting at Data Darbar here on Monday midnight.

The last leg of the eclection campaign the PML-N took out a rally from Mochi Gate which concluded at

Data Darbar. The rally was led by Hamza Shehbaz in which participants were carrying party flags and banners besides chanting slogans in favour of the party.

Upon reaching the concluding venue at Data Darbar, Hamza Shehbaz said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was a popular party which enjoyed the public support. He claimed that his party would win polls with a majority.

He said the PML-N eliminated loadshedding from the country and added 11,000 megawatt electricity

in the national grid.

Hamza who is also contesting the election from NA-124, Lahore, urged the masses to vote for the PML-N to continue development and prosperity of the country.