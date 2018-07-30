PML-N delegation calls on Chairman PTI

ISLAMABAD, July 30 (APP):A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) led by Choudhary Shujaat Hussain Monday called on

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan here at Chairman’s

Secretariat Banigala.

According to the details issued by party’s Central Media Department, the delegation congratulated Imran Khan for winning the parliamentary elections. Moreover PML-Q announced to

support PTI government in the centre and Punjab.

Speaking at the occasion Choudhary Shujaat Hussain stated that his party would fully support PTI in

forming government in the centre and in Punjab as well.

He said that he uphold the commitment and manifesto of PTI regarding future of Pakistan.

The Chairman PTI thanked the PML-Q leadership for the visit and extending support to PTI.