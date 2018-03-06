PML-N confident to bring chairman in senate: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP):Advisor to the Prime Minister, Dr Musadik Malik said Monday that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) emerged as a major political party in the Senate, expressing confidence that the chairman in the upper house would be elected from the party.

Talking to PTV, he stressed that the election process mechanism of the upper house needed to be changed to stop horse trading practice in future.

He said that instead of criticizing others, the the PML-N wanted to focus on the legislation, adding the party and its leadership did not believe in corruption or horse trading.

Efforts were being made to weaken the PML-N in Punjab, the advisor said. To a question he he said that newly elected senators of Balochistan had the right to decide which political party they would join .