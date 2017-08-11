PML-N come out to streamline system: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Minister of State and Senior Leader of

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), Talal Chaudhry Friday said his

party had come out to streamline the system of the country.

There were flaws in the system which needed to be rectified for the

progress and prosperity of the people and the country, he said while talking to private news channel.

The PML-N would continue struggle to strengthen the institutions, he

said.

At least 18 former prime ministers had been disqualified in this

country, he said.

The people of Pakistan did not accept the decision regarding

disqualification of the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he said.

He said the PML-N had implemented the decision of the apex court for

supremacy of law.

To a question Talal Chaudhry said a large crowd of people had

gathered in the rally to express solidarity and love with Nawaz Sharif who was going home in Lahore via GT Road.