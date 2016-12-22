PML-N clean-sweeps in final stage of LG polls in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, Dec 22 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-N candidates won all seats in the final stage of local government (LG) elections in Faisalabad district.

PML-N candidate Chaudhry Zahid Nazir (Lion) got 176 votes and was

elected chairman district council, while his opponent, Pakistan

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sardar Khan Bahadar Dogar (Bat) could get only 16 votes.

Similarly, in Municipal Corporation, actual fight was between of the PML-N candidates. However, Muhammad Razzaq Malik (Lion) got 105 votes while his opponent Sheraz Kahlon (Vase) bagged 73 votes.

The entire elections process was completed in a peaceful manner.

In District Council, three panels including Chaudhry Zahid Nazir

panel, Mian Qasim Farooq panel and Sardar Khan Bahadar Dogar panel contested for the office of chairman.

There were total 214 votes in District Council where 194 votes were cast and out of them two votes were rejected.

According to unofficial results, Chaudhry Zahid Nazir (Lion) got 176

votes and his opponent Sardar Khan Bahadar Dogar (Bat) bagged 16 votes.

Similarly, three panels including Muhammad Razzaq Malik panel, Sheraz

Kahlon panel and Chaudhary Mumtaz Ali Cheema panel participated in LG polls for city mayor’s seat.

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana-Ullah group’s candidate Muhammad Razzaq Malik panel contested the LG election on the symbol of Lion, while Mayor Group supported by former Mayor Chaudhary Sher Ali fielded Sheraz Kahlon as independent candidate for the top slot of Municipal Corporation with a symbol of Vase (Guldan).

Similarly, PTI supported candidate former City Nazim Chaudhary Mumtaz Ali Cheema contested the LG election for office of City Mayor with a symbol of Refrigerator, but got no vote.

There were total 182 votes in Municipal Corporation where 180 votes were cast and out of them, two votes were rejected.

According to unofficial results, Muhammad Razzaq Malik (Lion) got 105

votes and Sheraz Kahlon (Vase) bagged 73 votes.