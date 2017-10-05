PML-N carried out unprecedented development projects in NA-4: Muqam

PESHAWAR, Oct 5 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam Thursday

said PML-N carried out record development projects including gas and electricity in NA-4 Peshawar as compare to any other political party.

Addressing a public gathering at PMLN provincial secretariat here, he

said that at time when people of KP were facing various problems, the provincial government of PTI was staging sit-in and dance parties in Islamabad and now they had come to people when by-election had been announced.

Muqam said he himself initiated various projects in NA-4 despite the

fact that he did not contest election from the constituency, adding that NA-4 is evident of the development projects initiated by him.

He said PML-N would complete already initiated gas supply project in

NA-4 and provide gas to each and every housing unit in the constituency.

He said people of NA-4 would reject PTI in the by-poll as well as in the

general elections of 2018 on the basis of its performance in the province and would elect PMLN.

Earlier, he conducted open Katerchery and heard problems of the people

and issued on spot directives on various issues of the people.