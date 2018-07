ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Arshad has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-244 Bahawalnagar -VIII by securing 40,110 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, an Independent candidate Kashif Naveed stood second by getting 31,261 votes. The third position was grabbed by PML-Z’s candidate Muhammad Nauman Javaid had with 30,109 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 60.74%.