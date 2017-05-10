PML-N building real new Pakistan; making it “Asian Tiger”; PM

NANKANA SAHIB, May 10 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif Wednesday said his government was building the real

new Pakistan and taking all steps to make it an “Asian Tiger”.

He while inspecting progress on the M3 Section said, he was pleased to

note the pace of construction and its high quality.

He said his government was undertaking a series of

projects across the country including many in Gilgit Baltistan

and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said in next few years, Pakistan would emerge as a strong economy and

power of the region.

He said Pakistan would be the new “Asian Tiger” and

connect the entire country with all the regional countries.

“This is the Pakistan of 21st century and this is called

the new Pakistan,” the Prime Minister Sharif said.

He lashed out at the opposition saying his government would continue

to march ahead on the path of progress and prosperity by undertaking huge development projects.

“We were neither afraid of them in the past, nor would

be frightened in the future. The people of Pakistan now look

forward to us and not towards them, as their future is with

us.”

He invited the opposition to visit the network of roads

and motorways and asked them to at least acknowledge the good

work being done by the government.

He said criticism on anything was easy, but it required guts to admit

the good work and its benefits for the masses.

The prime minister said around 50,000 workers were

deployed on the project and said similarly hundreds and

thousands were working on other projects across the country.

He said the motorway would soon link Peshawar to Karachi with

a six-lane high quality road.

He said no country in the region could boast such a road

network and said if it was because the Allah Almighty was

compassionate.

“If Allah is benevolent to someone, then no one can do

anything about it,” the prime minister said.

This would be unfair if these hard working labours are

denied employment opportunities.

He said the Gwadar Port would be connected to China and allow rapid

transportation of goods.

He said earlier such projects used to lag for decades,

but today, things had changed and now the entire length of

motorways complete in mere two years. Now these roads had

quality and long life and would last for several years.

The prime minister said the PML-N government was

reconstructing the Lahore Islamabad Motorway and would serve

the nation for several decades and said today the worth of the

asset has risen from mere Rs 25 billion to Rs 500 billion.

He said the worth of the national assets was multiplying

rapidly.

He said after his forced ouster in 1999, not even a

single large development project was undertaken.

“Terrorism was rife, lives of the people were at stake,

but today peace is returning to the cities and towns, the

economy is strengthening and the world is acknowledging the

country’s rise,” he said.

The prime minister said today the Balochistan had left

its restive past behind and progress and development could be

seen across the province.

He said politics of confrontation and sit-ins had done

the nation no good.

“Let the pace of progress and development move ahead at

a fast pace and let the people of Pakistan reap the benefit,”

he said.

He said Pakistan would be connected to the Central Asian

States through a network of highways, motorways and rail

tracks and said the country would soon boast world class

interconnected roads.

The prime minister also appreciated the performance and

quality of work by the China Railways and ZKB.

Chairman National Highway Authority briefed the prime

minister about the motorway’s M3 section, on which 44 percent

work has been completed.

He was informed that it was scheduled to be operational by March 2018,

while efforts were underway to complete it earlier.

The M-3 will connect with M-4 at Abdul Hakeem and

provide an alternate and direct route from Lahore to Multan. The project will be completed with a cost of Rs 148.654 billion.

The structure at M-3 includes 08 interchanges, 08

bridges over major roads, 35 bridges over canals, minors, 60

underpasses, 201 Cattle Creeps and 705 culverts.