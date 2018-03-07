National 
PML-N to bring its own candidate if no consensus on Raza Rabbani: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP):Quaid Pakistan Muslim League (N) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Wednesday said PML-N would bring its own candidate for the post of Chairman Senate if Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) did not agree to its suggestion of re-election of Raza Rabbani as chairman Senate.
Talking to media persons here after a meeting with allies of PML-N , he said he told the allies that Raza Rabbani had been a good chairman of Senate and his party was willing to support it.
During the consultative meeting, Pakistan Muslim League(N) and its allies discussed the prevailing political situation and election of the next chairman Senate.
Leaders of National Party, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and Jamiat Ulema Islam (F) including Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Dr Abdul Malik Baloch, Hasil Bizenjo and Maulana Fazlur Rehman attended the meeting besides leading members of PML-N.

