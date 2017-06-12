PML-N believes in supremacy of law, expects transparent probe: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, Jun 12 (APP): Minister for Commerce Engineer Khurram Dastgir Monday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)
believed in supremacy of the law and also expected transparent
investigations by Joint Investigation Team (JIT) into the Panama
Papers.
Talking to a private news channel, he said it was responsibility of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to ensure transparency and unbiased investigation on the matter.
He said report submitted by the JIT has proved that there
was no involvement of the government in leaking picture of Hussain
Nawaz.
Khurram Dastgir said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif had presented himself and family for investigations on
Panama Papers from any forum.
He said the government was cooperating with the JIT and sons
of the prime minister were also appearing before it for
investigation.
To a question, he said action taken against MNA Jamshed
Dasti was as per law however the Speaker National Assembly had
issued his production order.
