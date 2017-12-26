PML-N believes in supremacy of law, constitution:Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):Special Assistant to the prime minister Dr. Musadik Malik Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) believed in the supremacy of the law and the constitution in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N wanted justice system in the country which was based on equality and across the board.

He said the PML-N had reservations on the decision of the Supreme Court against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and also presented reservations before the people of the country.

Musadik Malik said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan owned a offshore company and had admitted it.

He said there was room for improvement in our judicial system as the courts had given some controversial decisions in the past.

Institutions should work in their constitutional domain as it was imperative for strengthening the system in the country, he said.

He said all political parties had committed mistakes in the past however all of them had learnt and the country was moving in right direction.