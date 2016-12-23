PML N believes in democracy: Qadir

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP): Minister for SAFRON Lt General (Rtd) Abdul Qadir Baloch Friday said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) always believed in democracy and worked to further strengthen it.

The PML N and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had rendered unprecedented sacrifices for democracy in the country, he said talking in a PTV programme.

The minister welcomed PPP Co chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari back in the country and expressed hope that he would try to promote positive politics.

The time when Asif Zardari was president was excellent as he worked for the development of the country, he added.

He said the PML N, PPP and other political parties should work for the stability and integrity of the country and they should start their preparations for the 2018 general election.

He said there were two groups in the PPP while one working with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and another with Asif Ali Zardari.

To another query, he said the PML N always accepted the court decisions on various issues.